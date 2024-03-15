Thirdverse raises $3.3m in funding round

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

VR game studio Thirdverse has announced that it has secured $3.3 million in a funding round.

The investment was via a third-party allotment of shares underwritten by Nissei Capital and VeriServe.

Funding will go towards developing its upcoming title, Soul Covenant, and expanding studio staff.

Founded in 2020, Thirdverse has studios located in Japan and the US. It has released games such as the sword title Altair Breaker, the action game Sword of Gargantua, and the hero shooter X8.

Last November, Thirdverse raised $8 million in funding.