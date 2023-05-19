If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Take-Two forecasts, Ubisoft's losses, and taking E3 for granted | Microcast

New episode available to download now, also discusses next week's PlayStation Showcase

GamesIndustry.biz's Chris Dring and James Batchelor deliver another short, sharp analysis of the biggest stories happening across the business of video games.

In case you missed the first episode, this is a new podcast format in which we take a look at key stories and offer a little opinion and analysis in a shorter, more digestible way.

Today's microcast covers:

The Microcast is available on the usual GamesIndustry.biz Podcast feed.

We're keen to hear your feedback on this new episode format, so please email news@gamesindustry.biz with your thoughts.

You can listen via the player below, download the episode here, or subscribe to our feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant.

