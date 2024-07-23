Ubisoft apologises for Assassin's Creed Shadows promotional materials that "have caused concern"

Ubisoft has issued a statement regarding Assassin's Creed Shadows, acknowledging that some "promotional materials have caused concern within the Japanese community."

"For this, we sincerely apologise," the statement read. "All game footage presented so far is in development and the game will keep evolving until launch."

It is unclear what materials Ubisoft is referring to exactly, but PCGamesN mentioned in its reporting that a petition started in Japan calling for Assassin's Creed Shadows' cancellation has garnered over 94,000 signatures.

"Ubisoft continues to misunderstand the true nature and role of samurai," the petition reportedly reads. "This is a serious insult to Japanese culture and history, and can also be linked to Asian racism."

In its statement, Ubisoft mentioned that it strives for "authenticity" but reminded players that Assassin's Creed games are "works of fiction."

It also read: "Our intention has never been to present any of our Assassin's Creed games, including Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as factual representations of history, or historical characters.

"Instead, we aim to spark curiosity and encourage players to explore and learn more about the historical settings we get inspired by."

The firm also addressed protagonist Yasuke (inspired by a Black samurai of the same name from the Sengoku period), saying that his depiction as a samurai is "a matter of debate and discussion."

"From its inception, the [Assassin's Creed] series has taken creative licence and incorporated fantasy elements to craft engaging and immersive experiences," Ubisoft said. "The representation of Yasuke in our game is an illustration of this."

A couple of weeks ago, Ubisoft apologised for the unauthorised use of a flag belonging to a real-life reenactment group in Assassin's Creed Shadows concept art.