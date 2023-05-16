Introducing the new GamesIndustry.biz Microcast

Welcome to the new GamesIndustry.biz Microcast.

In addition to our full-length, in-depth discussions of key topics from across the industry, we are also experimenting with a new short-form format in which we analyse the biggest stories as they break.

Today's episode covers:

The European Commission's approval of Microsoft's proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition

The record-breaking UK launch sales of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Amazon's announcement of a new Lord of the Rings MMO (more information to come in our full interview later today)

The Microcast is available on the usual GamesIndustry.biz Podcast feed.

We're keen to hear your feedback on this new episode format, so please email editorial@gamesindustry.biz with your thoughts.

You can listen via the player below, download the episode here, or subscribe to our feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant.