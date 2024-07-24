Davide Soliani leaves Ubisoft

Davide Soliani has left Ubisoft after being with the developer for over two decades.

Ubisoft Milan's creative director shared the news on social media, in which he said it was time "to embark on a new adventure."

"After 25 years, 11 of which [were] beautifully spent working with Nintendo on Mario + Rabbids along [with] the company of our incredible community of players, I have decided to leave Ubisoft to embark on a new adventure," he wrote. "I can't say more now. Thanks a lot for everything, truly."

Soliani joined Ubisoft in 1997 as a game designer, becoming lead game designer and studio manager at Ubisoft Montreal and Milan.

He left for a year to work on Kuju's Battalion Wars for Nintendo GameCube, before returning to Ubisoft Montreal in 2006 for two years as lead game designer on Open Season and Avatar.

Soliani was appointed creative director at Ubisoft Milan in 2013, where he worked on the Mario + Rabbids franchise for 11 years.

GamesIndustry.biz spoke to Soliani in 2022 about Ubisoft's collaboration with Nintendo for the franchise, culminating in the 2017 game Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.