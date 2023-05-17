PlayStation Showcase to unveil Sony's future line-up next week

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sony has announced it is hosting a PlayStation Showcase online next week to show off upcoming titles for its platforms.

According to the PlayStation Blog, the presentation will air on Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK, and will feature not only new titles from PlayStation Studios but also announcements from third-party publishers and indie studios.

Games featured will be for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2.

The broadcast will be just over an hour long, and be streamed on YouTube and Twitch. The length and choice of 'PlayStation Showcase' over the usual 'State of Play' branding suggest this may be a bigger presentation than usual.

In the absence of E3, Microsoft is still running its Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, followed immediately by a Starfield Direct, dedicated to the titular upcoming Bethesda game.