Report: Behaviour Interactive lays off 45 employees

Behaviour Interactive has reportedly laid off 45 staff.

According to a report from Kotaku, layoffs at the Dead by Daylight studio started in December but this specific wave occurred between January 9 and 11.

It impacted Behaviour's Montreal staff only, across various departments.

According to the company's Linkedin profile, Behaviour Interactive employs 1,300 staff worldwide.

Behaviour Interactive made a number of acquisitions last year, with SockMonkey Studios bought in February 2023, and Codeglue in August. It also started a UK studio from scratch in July, based in Truro, Cornwall.

