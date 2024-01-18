If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Report: Behaviour Interactive lays off 45 employees

The redundancies reportedly affected the firm's Montreal studio only

Marie Dealessandri
Marie Dealessandri
Published on

Behaviour Interactive has reportedly laid off 45 staff.

According to a report from Kotaku, layoffs at the Dead by Daylight studio started in December but this specific wave occurred between January 9 and 11.

It impacted Behaviour's Montreal staff only, across various departments.

According to the company's Linkedin profile, Behaviour Interactive employs 1,300 staff worldwide.

GamesIndustry.biz reached out to the company for more information.

Behaviour Interactive made a number of acquisitions last year, with SockMonkey Studios bought in February 2023, and Codeglue in August. It also started a UK studio from scratch in July, based in Truro, Cornwall.

We talked to Behaviour's leadership about the company's transatlantic expansion in April last year.

