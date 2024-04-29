Palestinian Relief Bundle raises more than $400,000 and counting

Scores of developers have included their games in a charity bundle to raise money for relief efforts in Palestine, which has raised more than $400,000 so far.

The Palestinian Relief Bundle is available via Itch.io and collects 373 games, visual novels, books, soundtracks, comics and more from independent developers. The bundle is being offered for $8, with an estimated regular price of over $1,600.

All proceeds will go to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, which is delivering medical support, food and water to those affected by the ongoing military attacks by Isreal.

The bundle went live on April 20, 2024 and reached its initial goal of $100,000 within 24 hours. After 48 hours, it had passed its second goal of $250,000 and is currently working towards $500,000.

At the time of writing, the bundle has raised over $426,000.

Games featured in the bundle include A Short Hike, Wandersong, Coffee Talk, A Monster's Expedition, and more. The fundraiser was organized by Grimm's Hollow developer Mahum 'Ghosthunter' Najam.

Developers previously rallied together for the Games for Gaza Bundle in October, which raised over $365,000 for UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.