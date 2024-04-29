Embracer's three-way split, US vs TikTok, and Supercell's next major hit | Microcast

You can now download or watch the latest GI Microcast, offering you a quick dive into the biggest stories of the past week.

This week, Chris and James are joined by Neil Long, founder and editor of MobileGamer.biz to discuss Embracer's announcement that it will be splitting into three companies. We reflect on the ramifications of this separation, as well as what led to this point, and draw on some of the key takeaways from our interview with CEO Lars Wingefors.

We also talk about the potential implications of the US' proposed ban on TikTok, and Long tells us why Supercell's Squad Busters - the Clash of Clans firm's first global launch in five years - could well be the 'GTA 6 of the mobile world.'

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.