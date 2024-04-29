Skip to main content
Screen Australia unveils Games Festival and Events Fund

Those eligible can receive up to AU$100,000 Australian dollars for events elevating gamer makers

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Government agency Screen Australia has launched the Games Festival and Events Fund.

The grant aims to fund conferences, workshops, and events that promote building up Australian game developers.

Eligible Applicants can receive a minimum of AU$10,000 ($6,570) to AU$100,000 ($65,708).

Among the eligibility requirements, Screen Australia said, "Organisations holding either public-facing or industry events aimed at elevating Australian games and/or game makers."

The organization added that it will assess all applicants based on the goals and criteria of the Games Festivals and Events initiative.

Evaluation criteria of applications include impact, viability, and value alignment with Screen Australia's goals and vision.

