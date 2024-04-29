Fortnite was the highest revenue earner in March across six markets | Newzoo Charts

Epic Game's battle royale, Fortnite, led Newzoo's revenue and user engagement charts for March.

This is according to the research firm's March monthly engagement and revenue charts for games across the PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

The data now covers the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy markets. Fortnite continues to have the most monthly active users (MAU) it did in February. Last month, the third-person shooter was also second in consumer revenue.

Newzoo also acknowledged that Helldivers 2's MAUs continued to increase after its launch in February, as it secured the eleventh spot for engagement.

Regarding overall engagement for the month, Newzoo senior analyst Michael Wagner said, "Diablo IV returns to the top 20 after a 50% price cut at the end of March, sending player counts soaring. F1 23 and Sifu make appearances on PlayStation's top 20 due to inclusion on PlayStation Essentials, and Palworld is showing signs of slowing after no new content was released in March. Princess Peach: Showtime premieres at 20 for Switch."

The top 20 revenue earners featured multiple new releases during the month. Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2 took second place, while 2K's newest wrestling title, WWE 2K24, secured seventh place.

Sony's latest baseball entry, MLB The Show 24, was the fifteenth highest-earning game. Meanwhile, Red Barrels' The Outlast Trials topped the 20th spot.

Here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for March, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title 1 1 Fortnite 2 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II/III/Warzone 2.0 3 3 Minecraft 4 4 Grand Theft Auto V 5 5 Roblox 6 6 Rocket League 7 7 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege 8 8 EA Sports FC 24 9 14 Helldivers 2 10 9 Apex Legends 11 10 Overwatch 1 & 2 12 11 The Sims 4 13 12 Madden NFL 24 14 17 NBA 2K24 15 15 League of Legends 16 20 Destiny 2 17 18 Fall Guys 18 16 Counter-Strike 2 & GO 19 19 Valorant 20 26 Diablo IV

And here are the top 20 games by revenue in US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for March, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo: