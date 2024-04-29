Skip to main content
Tencent raises its stake in Remedy to 14%

The increase comes three years after the firm first acquired 3.8% of the studio back in 2021

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Tencent has increased its shareholding investment in Remedy Entertainment to 14%.

The conglomerate previously held 5% of shares and voting rights of the Finnish game studio.

Tencent initially acquired a 3.8% stake in the Alan Wake 2 studio back in May 2021.

Later that year, Remedy entered a global agreement with the firm as its publishing partner to develop Vanguard.

Last month, Remedy reported its financial results for 2023, which showed a 22.2% decrease in revenue to €33.9 million.

Among its projects currently in development are the remakes for Max Payne 1 and 2.

