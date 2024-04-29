Phoenix Games snaps up PopReach Games India
The live operations firm joins with 100 staffers and a portfolio of free-to-play title offerings
Phoenix Games has acquired live operations firm PopReach Games India.
The purchase of PopReach from Ionik is nearly $9.8 million in cash.
With the acquisition, Phoenix intends to expand its global market presence with the studio's library of free-to-play titles.
Based in Bengaluru, PopReach India's library includes Smurf's Magic Match, Gardens of Time, and Kitchen Scramble.
"The acquisition of PopReach Games signifies a remarkable enhancement of our portfolio, introducing not just a team of 100 passionate professionals but also a suite of globally acclaimed IPs and games that continue to captivate millions," said Phoenix Games CEO Klaas Kersting.