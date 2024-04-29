Phoenix Games snaps up PopReach Games India

Phoenix Games has acquired live operations firm PopReach Games India.

The purchase of PopReach from Ionik is nearly $9.8 million in cash.

With the acquisition, Phoenix intends to expand its global market presence with the studio's library of free-to-play titles.

Based in Bengaluru, PopReach India's library includes Smurf's Magic Match, Gardens of Time, and Kitchen Scramble.

"The acquisition of PopReach Games signifies a remarkable enhancement of our portfolio, introducing not just a team of 100 passionate professionals but also a suite of globally acclaimed IPs and games that continue to captivate millions," said Phoenix Games CEO Klaas Kersting.