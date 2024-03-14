Behaviour Interactive snaps up Fly Studio

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Behaviour Interactive has acquired multimedia production firm Fly Studio.

The studio, established in 1996 in Montreal, has created mixed media projects for firms such as Ubisoft, Cirque du Soleil, and Toyota.

With the acquisition, Behavior will aim to expand its business operations into new markets.

The Fly Studio team of 25 will join the game company's services division.

Behavior intends to develop new multimedia experiences using game technology.

"At Behaviour, we see great potential in the immersive and interactive experiences sector, and adding Fly to our team will consolidate our place in that market and allow us to bring innovative, large-scale projects to life," said Behaviour's Dominique Lebel.