Fallout TV show amassed 65 million viewers in its first two weeks

Amazon's Fallout TV program hit 65 million viewers 16 days after release.

As reported by Variety, the show is now the streamer's second-most-watched program.

It also beat out 2023's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as the most-watched show.

Regarding Fallout's viewing demographics, it was watched mostly by people aged 18-34.

Meanwhile the UK, France, and Brazil held most of the program's country viewing popularity.

Following the show's launch, the video games it is based on also gained traction in terms of engagement and revenue.

By April 13, Fallout Shelter, the mobile game spin-off's daily revenue rose from $20,000 to $80,000.

Across Europe, sales of the 2015 Bethesda RPG, Fallout 4, rose 7,500% week-on-week.

Meanwhile, on April 18, Amazon's Fallout TV was renewed for a second season.