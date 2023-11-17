PlayStation Portal has sold out two days after launch

The PlayStation Portal, which launched on November 15, has already sold out in the UK and the US.

As noted by Eurogamer, it seems as though scalpers may have hoarded some of the supply as there are already listings for the device (which retails at £199) on Ebay for between £200 t0 £290, with some reaching over £300.

The UK PlayStation Direct store says the PlayStation Portal is "currently unavailable" and to check back for more information on November 22, while the US store suggests early December for an update on when to expect more stock.

Sony unveiled the PlayStation Portal earlier this year, a remote device that enables PlayStation 5 owners to play titles without using a TV screen via Wi-Fi.

In its second quarter report for the financial year, the firm hoped the introduction of the PlayStation Portal may increase hardware sales during the holidays.