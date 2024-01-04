Kim Kardashian: Hollywood shutting down this April

Glu's mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is shutting down on April 8, 2024.

The title has since been removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Those who installed it before it was taken down will see a notice in-game referring to the shutdown date.

In-app purchases within Kim Kardashian: Hollywood have been disabled, but players can use in-game currency up until the closing date.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood launched in June 2014, and made up 54% of Glu's revenue in the second half of that year. The game also boosted the company's share price by more than 40% in less than a month.

Its success helped push a trend of celebrity partnerships with mobile games, with Glu working with other stars such as Katy Perry, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Britney Spears.

Former Glu CEO Niccolo de Masi told GamesIndustry.biz in 2015 that these partnerships gave Glu "a permanent marketing asset" and "in-built promotion" due to massive social media followings.