Rockstar Games' GTA+ gets a cost increase
The subscription service gets its first price hike two years after launching
Rockstar Games' subscription service GTA+ for Grand Theft Auto Online has received a price hike.
As reported by Eurogamer, per RockstarIntel, the membership is now listed as $7.99 / £6.99 / €7.99 monthly across the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store.
The Rockstar service previously cost users $5.99 / £4.99 / €5,99 a month.
Current subscribers will be charged the new monthly fee on June 11.
GTA+'s price increase comes two years after it launched.