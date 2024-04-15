Rockstar Games' GTA+ gets a cost increase

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Rockstar Games' subscription service GTA+ for Grand Theft Auto Online has received a price hike.

As reported by Eurogamer, per RockstarIntel, the membership is now listed as $7.99 / £6.99 / €7.99 monthly across the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store.

The Rockstar service previously cost users $5.99 / £4.99 / €5,99 a month.

Current subscribers will be charged the new monthly fee on June 11.

GTA+'s price increase comes two years after it launched.