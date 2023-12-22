GTA 6 hacker receives indefinite hospital order

The 18-year-old responsible for last year's Grand Theft Auto 6 hack has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

As BBC News reported, a judge said the GTA 6 hacker posed a "high risk" to the public. A mental health assessment found that they "continued to express the intent to return to cyber-crime as soon as possible."

Rockstar Games claimed that the hack cost the company $5 million in damages.

The hacker was found guilty on 12 charges including fraud and blackmail, Bloomberg reported.

A member of the Lapsus$ hacker group, the 18-year-old was on bail for attacking Nvidia and BT/EE when he committed the Rockstar hack, which they did by using an Amazon Firestick, a hotel TV, and mobile phone to steal 90 clips of the game which they then shared on a forum, the BBC reported.

The hacker's defense team argued that the recent success of the GTA 6 trailer proved there was little harm done to Rockstar, but the judge highlighted the effect the hack had on the developer and its employees, as well as other companies.

A 17-year-old from the same group was also convicted for the Nvidia and BT/EE hack, at a trial taking place at Southwark Crown Court.