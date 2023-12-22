If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GTA 6 hacker receives indefinite hospital order

Last year's hack cost Rockstar Games $5 million in damages

Sophie McEvoy avatar
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Published on

The 18-year-old responsible for last year's Grand Theft Auto 6 hack has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

As BBC News reported, a judge said the GTA 6 hacker posed a "high risk" to the public. A mental health assessment found that they "continued to express the intent to return to cyber-crime as soon as possible."

Rockstar Games claimed that the hack cost the company $5 million in damages.

The hacker was found guilty on 12 charges including fraud and blackmail, Bloomberg reported.

A member of the Lapsus$ hacker group, the 18-year-old was on bail for attacking Nvidia and BT/EE when he committed the Rockstar hack, which they did by using an Amazon Firestick, a hotel TV, and mobile phone to steal 90 clips of the game which they then shared on a forum, the BBC reported.

The hacker's defense team argued that the recent success of the GTA 6 trailer proved there was little harm done to Rockstar, but the judge highlighted the effect the hack had on the developer and its employees, as well as other companies.

A 17-year-old from the same group was also convicted for the Nvidia and BT/EE hack, at a trial taking place at Southwark Crown Court.

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Related topics
Legal Rockstar Games
Author
Sophie McEvoy avatar

Sophie McEvoy

Staff Writer

Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.