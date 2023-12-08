Baldur's Gate 3 shadow drops on Xbox following parity issues

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

One of the most acclaimed games of the year is finally available for Xbox, as Larian Studios released Baldur's Gate 3 during The Game Awards.

The RPG was originally only available for PlayStation 5 and PC, with Larian citing technical issues on Xbox as the reason the port was delayed. Specifically, the studio was struggling to get split-screen co-op working on both the high-end Xbox Series X and the low-end Series S.

Microsoft usually requires parity across both consoles before a game can ship.

However, as announced in August, Microsoft and Larian reached an agreement whereby the game could launch on both consoles without split-screen co-op for Series S. Owners of this model can still play co-operatively only.

Players can also bring over their saves from other platforms via their Larian accounts.

The release was announced during last night's The Game Awards, where Baldur's Gate 3 picked up more accolades than any other title.