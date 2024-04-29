Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly has magnetic Joy-Cons, new cartridges, larger 1080p screen

New hardware details for Nintendo's successor appear to have leaked, reportedly revealing features for its controllers, screen and more.

The source of the information is a Facebook post by Mobapad, a China-based peripherals manufacturer that specialises in Joy-Cons and other Switch-compatible controllers in partnership with Nintendo's supply chain.

The post has since been edited to remove all of the Switch 2 details, but an image was shared by Wccftech.

According to Mobapad, the Switch 2 is a "conservative evolution" of the original console and can be seen as a "refined 'Pro' version of the Switch."

The new console's screen is reportedly larger and will support 1080p resolution; the current Switch screen maxes at 720p, although players using it in docked mode will see 1080p on their TV.

The device is expected to support all existing Joy-Con and Pro controllers, including Mobapad's products, but it sounds like the original Joy-Cons are unlikely to attached to Switch 2. The new controllers are reportedly smaller and attach via magnetic docking rather than the current slot system.

The Switch 2 is also said to be backwards compatible with all physical and digital games for the original, with a cartridge slot that will read Switch game cards. However, Mobapad reported Switch 2 games will be on new cards that are designed not to work with the current console.

Switch owners will even be able to use their docks as the successor console will also use a USB-C charging port. A redesigned dock will also be released that features "minor design enhancements".

There has been no official word on the specs for Nintendo's next console, with reports suggesting the device will not launch until March 2025 at the earliest.

Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed it would not be attending Gamescom 2024, suggesting a reveal for the Switch's successor will not happen until after the August event.