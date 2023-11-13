Larian Studios and Baldur's Gate 3 sweep Golden Joystick Awards

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Baldur's Gate 3 was the biggest winner at last week's Golden Joystick Awards, picking up six prizes while developer Larian was named Studio of the Year.

The awards were held in London last week – the first time it has been an in-person event since 2019 – and celebrated the best and most popular video games, as voted for by millions of players.

The acclaimed Baldur's Gate 3 took home the gongs for best storytelling, visual design, and game community, as well as a performer award for Neil Newborn, who voices Astarion.

The game also won the award for best PC game, and the top prize of Ultimate Game of the Year.

Other big winners included CD Projekt Red, which picked up two awards for Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty, and Square Enix, which also picked up two for Final Fantasy 16.

You can find a full list of the winners below: