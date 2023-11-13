Larian Studios and Baldur's Gate 3 sweep Golden Joystick Awards
Acclaimed RPG developer took seven awards, including Studio of the Year and Ultimate Game of the Year
Baldur's Gate 3 was the biggest winner at last week's Golden Joystick Awards, picking up six prizes while developer Larian was named Studio of the Year.
The awards were held in London last week – the first time it has been an in-person event since 2019 – and celebrated the best and most popular video games, as voted for by millions of players.
The acclaimed Baldur's Gate 3 took home the gongs for best storytelling, visual design, and game community, as well as a performer award for Neil Newborn, who voices Astarion.
The game also won the award for best PC game, and the top prize of Ultimate Game of the Year.
Other big winners included CD Projekt Red, which picked up two awards for Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty, and Square Enix, which also picked up two for Final Fantasy 16.
You can find a full list of the winners below:
- Best storytelling: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Still Playing Award: No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- Best visual design: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Studio of the Year: Larian Studios
- Best game expansion: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
- Best indie game: Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Best VR game: Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games, Firesprite)
- Best multiplayer game: Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)
- Best audio: Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Best game trailer: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
- Best streaming game: Valorant (Riot Games)
- Best game community: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Best gaming hardware: PlayStation VR 2
- Breakthrough Award: Coccoon (Geometric Interactive)
- Critics' Choice Award: Alan Wake II (Remedy)
- Best lead performer: Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI)
- Best supporting performer: Neil Newborn (Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3)
- Nintendo Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
- PC Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Xbox Game of the Year: Starfield (Bethesda Softworks)
- PlayStation Game of the Year: Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Most wanted game: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Ultimate Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)