Baldur's Gate 3, Spider-Man 2 sweep DICE Awards 2024

Baldur's Gate 3 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 were the big winners at last night's DICE Awards in Las Vegas.

At the 27th iteration of the ceremony, Insomniac Games took home six accolades, including outstanding achievements in animation, character, original music, audio design and technical achievement, as well as action game of the year.

But it was Larian's acclaimed RPG that took the big prize as Game of the Year. Baldur's Gate 3 also won four other awards, including role-playing game of the year and outstanding achievement in story, game direction and game design.

The DICE Awards are hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences and voted for by the organisation's 30,000-plus members.

As previously reported, the DICE awards also paid tribute to the career of veteran Nintendo composer Koji Kondo by inducting him into the AIAS Hall of Fame. His award was presented by composer Brian Tyler, who wrote the score for The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Here is the full list of winners: