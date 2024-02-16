Baldur's Gate 3, Spider-Man 2 sweep DICE Awards 2024
Larian's RPG won Game of the Year, but Insomniac's superhero blockbuster took home the most prizes
Baldur's Gate 3 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 were the big winners at last night's DICE Awards in Las Vegas.
At the 27th iteration of the ceremony, Insomniac Games took home six accolades, including outstanding achievements in animation, character, original music, audio design and technical achievement, as well as action game of the year.
But it was Larian's acclaimed RPG that took the big prize as Game of the Year. Baldur's Gate 3 also won four other awards, including role-playing game of the year and outstanding achievement in story, game direction and game design.
The DICE Awards are hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences and voted for by the organisation's 30,000-plus members.
As previously reported, the DICE awards also paid tribute to the career of veteran Nintendo composer Koji Kondo by inducting him into the AIAS Hall of Fame. His award was presented by composer Brian Tyler, who wrote the score for The Super Mario Bros Movie.
Here is the full list of winners:
- Outstanding achievement in animation: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Outstanding achievement in art direction: Alan Wake 2
- Outstanding achievement in character: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales
- Outstanding achievement in original music composition: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Outstanding achievement in audio design: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Outstanding achievement in story: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Outstanding technical achievement: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Action game of the year: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Adventure game of the year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Family game of the year: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Fighting game of the year: Street Fighter 6
- Racing game of the year: Forza Motorsport
- Role-playing game of the year: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Sports game of the year: MLB The Show 23
- Strategy/simulation game of the year: Dune: Spice Wars
- Online game of the year: Diablo IV
- Immersive reality technical achievement: Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Immersive reality game of the year: Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Outstanding achievement for an independent game: Cocoon
- Mobile game of the year: What The Car?
- Outstanding achievement in game design: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Outstanding achievement in game direction: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Game of the year: Baldur’s Gate 3