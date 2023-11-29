BAFTA Breakthrough 2023 cohort unveiled

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

BAFTA has revealed its breakthrough participants for 2023 from the UK, US, and India, including six up-and-coming game industry names.

The 42 creatives from film, gaming, and television are to receive career guidance and access to global networking opportunities from the organization with support from entertainment firm Netflix.

This year's group was selected by a jury of industry professionals from similar creative backgrounds led by the BAFTA sector committee.

Representatives from games chosen for this year's cohort include:

Holly Reddaway - lead voice director - Bandai Namco

- lead voice director - Bandai Namco Joel Beardshaw - lead designer - Desta: The Memories Between

- lead designer - Desta: The Memories Between Michael Anderson - producer - Desta: The Memories Between

- producer - Desta: The Memories Between Samantha Béart - performer - The Excavation of Hob's Barrow

- performer - The Excavation of Hob's Barrow Kitt (Fiona) Burn - 2D artist / game designer - Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

- 2D artist / game designer - Gibbon: Beyond the Trees Cheyenne Morrin - senior games writer - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

"This year's cohort is really impressive, having already achieved credits in high-end TV drama, debut films, documentaries, hair and make design, and game design," said BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip.

"BAFTA Breakthrough is designed to harness that early success and develop the skills for life-long, rewarding careers. Congratulations to this year's BAFTA Breakthroughs."

BAFTA Breakthrough began in 2020; building on the organization's work with Breakthrough Brits back in 2013, the program is also celebrating its tenth-year anniversary.