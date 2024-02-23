US game revenue gets a 15% bump in January | US Monthly Charts

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

During January, US consumer spending on games reached $5.1 billion, a 15% growth year-over-year, according to the newest Circana data.

Software revenue reached $4.4 billion during the month, as the segment was up 15% compared to its performance last year. Consumer spending on gaming hardware dipped by 4% year-on-year as it amassed $378 million.

Sony's PlayStation 5 system was the best-selling console for unit and dollar sales during January. The Nintendo Switch placed second in hardware unit sales, and the Xbox Series X|S systems ranked number two in dollar sales.

The report adds that, at 39 months since its launch, the PlayStation 5's lifetime sales are currently 7% ahead of the PlayStation 4 during that same period. Sony's home console is also 68% ahead of the PlayStation 3's life-to-date sales.

Accessory spending jumped 45% year-on-year, totaling $246 million for the month. The PlayStation 5 Dual Sense Edge Wireless Controller Black was the top-selling peripheral for January in dollar sales.

The first month of 2024 saw Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as the number-one-selling game.

January also had a number of new titles reaching the top-selling sales chart. Bandai Namco's Tekken 8 debuted as the second best-selling game. Warner Bros. Games' latest release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, took second. Meanwhile, Atlus' latest RPG, Persona 3 Reload, was the third top seller.

Circana also addressed why it did not have Pocket Pair's Palword sales chart data within its report.

"Please note that Palworld publisher Pocket Pair is not a DLP participating publisher, therefore digital sales of Palworld are not included in the best-selling title reporting," said the firm.

Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of December 30 to February 3, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 2 New Tekken 8 3 New Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 4 New Persona 3 Reload 5 3 Madden NFL 24 6 4 Hogwarts Legacy 7 New Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth 8 7 EA Sports FC 24 9 167 The Last of Us: Part 2 10 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 11 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 12 6 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora 13 New Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 14 16 Elden Ring 15 8 Mortal Kombat 1 16 21 Gran Turismo 7 17 13 Minecraft 18 10 Mario Kart 8* 19 New Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash 20 14 God of War: Ragnarok

*Digital sales not included.