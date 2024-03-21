US game spending gets a 2% increase in February | US Monthly Charts

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Throughout February US consumer spending on games reached $4.7 billion, up 2% year-over-year, according to the latest Circana data.

Software revenue hit $4.1 billion during the month, as the segment grew by 5% when compared to its performance last year. Consumer spending on gaming hardware fell by 30% year-on-year, totaling $349 million.

Sony's PlayStation 5 system was the best-selling console for February in unit and dollar sales. It also leds in the same categories year to date. The Nintendo Switch placed second in console unit sales, and the Xbox Series X|S systems ranked number two in dollar sales.

Accessory revenue increased by 25% year-on-year, reaching $219 million for the month. The PlayStation 5 Dual Sense Edge Wireless Controller Black was the top-selling peripheral for February and 2024 year-to-date.

The second month of 2024 saw Sony's Helldivers 2 as the number-one-selling game.

A few new releases also reached the top-selling sales chart in February. Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, which debuted in February, was the second best-selling title. Meanwhile, Ubisoft's newest sea adventure, Skull and Bones, entered the sales chart as the fourth best-selling game.

Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of February 4 to March 2, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 New Helldivers 2 2 New Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth 3 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 4 New Skull and Bones 5 2 Tekken 8 6 5 Madden NFL 24 7 3 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 8 New Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth Twin Pack 9 4 Persona 3: Reload 10 6 Hogwarts Legacy 11 New Mario vs. Donkey Kong* 12 8 EA Sports FC 24 13 10 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 14 14 Elden Ring 15 11 Super Mario Bros. Wonder* 16 17 Minecraft 17 18 Mario Kart 8* 18 15 Mortal Kombat 1 19 21 Rainbow Six: Siege 20 12 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

* Digital sales not included for marked titles