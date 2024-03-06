If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rocket Science launches Atomic Theory

The new co-developer will be based in Cardiff and overseen by Sav Fileccia

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Game developer Rocket Science has unveiled a new co-development firm, Atomic Theory.

It will provide studios with in-game development and UI/UX engineering services.

Overseeing Atomic Theory will be its general manager Sav Fileccia, who previously worked at Epic, Rare, and Mediatonic.

"As a production director for over 14 years, I've had many co-dev experiences, searching for that silver bullet of flexible capacity without the hiring overhead," said Fileccia.

"The crew at Rocket Science stood out to me with their caliber of work and customer-centric process.

Located in Cardiff, the company will receive monetary support from the Welsh government's Economy Futures Fund.

