If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rocket Science opens Wales division

The tools and service provider aims to grow its European market presence as it serves clients

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Rocket Science has expanded to Europe as its established a new headquarters in the capital of Wales.

With the new location, the company aims to support European clients and expand its market presence.

Founded in 2022, Rocket Science has provided tools and services to firms such as Riot, Blizzard Entertainment, and Epic Games.

"We see Cardiff as a fantastic opportunity for Rocket Science to establish its European base and really take advantage of this fantastic city," said Rocket Science co-CEO Tom Daniel.

The Wales division will also receive support from the Welsh government's Economy Futures Fund.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.