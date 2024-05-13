Report: Sony forms new studio with ex-Deviation Games devs

Sony has reportedly formed a new studio made up of former Deviation Games employees.

In a post on LinkedIn, former technical director Michael Anthony suggested that the studio is "working on an undisclosed IP".

"All the people I see working there that have signed up are top class developers," he wrote. "I hope that you can create a top class new IP with your studio that hopefully gives you all the time you need to create a quality product and not have to deal with the red tape of previous projects."

It would seem Deviation Games co-founder Jason Blundell is involved with the studio. As reported by VGC, former employee JC Farmer shared on social media last December that they landed a job as a junior game designer at PlayStation, adding that they work for Blundell.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Sony for further clarification.

Deviation Games was founded in 2020 by Blundell and Dave Anthony, known for their work on the Call of Duty franchise.

The studio was working on a new IP for PlayStation, as announced at Summer Game Fest in 2021. Blundell left the studio in September 2022, with Anthony continuing to lead the studio as CEO and game director.

Deviation Games went through a round of layoffs last May in which up to 90 workers lost their jobs. The studio announced its closure in March this year.