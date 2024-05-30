Sony removes interview with Neil Druckmann, issues apology

Sony has removed its recent interview with Neil Druckmann after discovering "several significant errors and inaccuracies" and has issued an apology.

The page linking to the interview published last week has been updated with a statement issued by Sony, which specified that a review had taken place and a decision was made to remove it.

"We have found several significant errors and inaccuracies that don't represent his perspective and values (including topics such as animation, writing, technology, AI, and future projects)," it reads.

"We apologise to Neil for misrepresenting his words and for any negative impact this interview might have caused him and his team. In coordination with Naughty Dog and SIE, we have removed the interview."

In the interview, which was part of a Sony corporate strategy meeting, Druckmann was quoted as saying Naughty Dog's next game "could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming."

Druckmann took to social media to address this, noting that what he said was misconstrued.

"In editing my rambling answers in my recent interview with Sony, some of my words, context, and intent were unfortunately lost," he wrote, alongside a screenshot of his unedited answer.