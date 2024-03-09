PlayStation-backed Deviation Games closes

New AAA game developer Deviation Games is closing, the studio announced.

It was formed in 2020 by Jason Blundell and Dave Anthony, two development veterans best known for the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise. By 2021 it had over 100 employees, and the studio signed a deal with PlayStation to create an original AAA IP for the company. But the project hit challenges. Blundell left the developer in 2022, and then in May last year the company went through a significant round of lay-offs.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Deviation Games," chief HR and operations officer Kriste Stull announced on LinkedIn. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to our entire team. Thank you for all your hard work, dedication, and contributions to Deviation; I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have worked with each and every one of you.

"To the entire video game industry, we will be hosting a networking event, and we would love for any/all companies/studios hiring to participate. Please reach out to me directly if you are interested in attending.

"To all the Deviators out there, we will always cherish the memories we made together. Thank you for being a part of our journey. Go get 'em!"

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz in 2021, Dave Anthony spoke enthusiastically about their PlayStation partnership. "It's absolutely mind-blowing. For us, we have never been in a situation like this before, where we've got everything we could possibly ask for. From day one of the studio we have complete financial security for years and years to come.

"Now, with this partnership with Sony, we can be ourselves. And not only that, when we bring people into the studio, we can promise them that this is our culture. And we can fearlessly create and innovate and be groundbreaking."