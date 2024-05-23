Report: Sony planning mobile games platform

Sony seems to be building a mobile games platform for free-to-play games.

This is according to tech site TweakTown, which spotted a job listing for a mobile platform architect.

The job description says the company is seeking a software engineer to design a platform "for developing, publishing, and operating free-to-play mobile games" which would involve connecting "mobile games to PlayStation services."

Sony currently doesn't have any mobile titles outside of Fate/Grand Order, a turn-based RPG published by Aniplex – a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment Japan.

The games firm launched its mobile division in 2022, acquiring mobile developer Savage Studios as part of its creation which has since rebranded as Neon Koi.

PlayStation Studios Mobile Division operates separately from the console business, and is focusing on producing mobile titles using new or existing PlayStation IP.

Xbox is also moving more into the mobile space with the launch of its own storefront this July.