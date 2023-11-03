Cryptic Studios impacted by layoffs

Update: A spokesperson from Cryptic Studios has confirmed "personnel changes" at the company to GamesIndustry.biz. As a result of Embracer's restructuring, the Star Trek Online developer will be operating under DECA Games going forward.

The spokesperson did not clarify the number of people impacted.

"As part of the Embracer Group’s comprehensive restructuring program, Cryptic Studios will now operate under DECA Games," they said. "In addition to this organizational change, our commitment to Embracer’s directive to reduce costs requires us to undertake difficult personnel changes, including separating from some team members.

"Cryptic Studios will provide job assistance and support those impacted to smooth this transition. Cryptic remains dedicated to supporting its cornerstone free-to-play games and the communities behind them."

Original story: Cryptic Studios appears to be the latest Embracer-owned company to be impacted by layoffs.

The extent of the redundancies is unclear at this stage, but narrative director Winter Mullenix posted on social media that yesterday marked the end of her tenure at the Star Trek Online developer "due to a reduction in workforce."

GamesIndustry.biz reached out to Cryptic Studios and Embracer for more information and we will update this story when we learn more.

Since the announcement of its restructuring programme in June, Embracer has laid off staff at Crystal Dynamics, Gearbox Publishing, Digic, Beamdog, Zen Studios, and more. It also shut down veteran studio Volition Games, and Campfire Cabal.

This follows years of an aggressive M&A strategy that had seen the company increase its value by almost five times to around $9.4 billion.

As of October 7, it was estimated that over 6,100 jobs had been lost this year due to layoffs and studio closures across the industry.