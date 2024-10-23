Studio Thunderhorse shuts down

Indie developer Studio Thunderhorse has announced its closure.

In a post shared on social media, the California-based studio cited "a number of challenges and development hurdles" as the reason for shutting down.

"After more than a decade of developing games and being part of this incredible community, we've had to make the difficult decision to close Studio Thunderhorse," the statement read.

"Despite our best efforts over the past months, we've encountered a number of challenges and development hurdles that have made it clear that stepping back is the right choice for the long-term health of the team and the studio."

It added: "It's been an amazing journey full of passion, creativity, and most of all, the chance to connect with all of you, which makes this decision all the more difficult."

Studio Thunderhorse was founded in 2015 by Simon Filip and released two mobile games – Samurai Blitz and Raccoon Rascals – in the same year.

In 2021, the developer released its first major game Flynn: Son of Crimson, which Humble Games published.

Prior to its closure, Studio Thunderhorse was developing its upcoming title Ronin Rush.