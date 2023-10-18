Zen Studios reportedly cuts staff by 32

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Zen Studios, the creators behind Pinball FX, has reportedly laid off 32 employees.

The news was spotted as Adam Dienes, a community manager at the studio, took to social media to announce that he was affected and looking for a new role.

According to Videogamelayoffs, which tracts games industry job cuts, the site cited a direct source from Zen Studios about the job cuts and put the number of affected staffers at 32.

Zen Studios was acquired by Embracer back in 2020 and became a subsidiary of Saber Interactive.

GamesIndustry.biz reached out to Embracer Group for comment. A spokesperson reiterated the company's previous statement about its ongoing restructuring program, acknowledging that this will involve "the closing of studios and termination of projects."

The firm said it would not comment on specific studios and promised regular updates on the restructuring program alongside its quarterly results. The next report is due on November 16, 2023.

The news follows after layoffs at Crystal Dynamics, Beamdog, and Gearbox Publishing, all of which Embracer also owns.

Embracer's major restructuring program was announced back in June following the collapse of a $2 billion deal. It also led to the closure of Campfire Cabal and Saints Row developer Volition Games.