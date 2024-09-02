Thomas Koegler appointed CEO of Asmodee

Thomas Kogler has been appointed as Asmodee's new CEO, the Embracer Group announced today.

Kogler joined the French board game publisher in 2015 where he held various roles, most recently as the company's deputy COO. He will also replace Stéphane Carville on Embracer's executive management team.

"Thomas' appointment as CEO of Asmodee and as a member of Embracer's executive management team is a recognition of his successful journey within the industry and Asmodee," said Embracer CEO and co-founder Lars Wingefors.

"He is a unique leader who brings together Asmodee's legacy, as a long-time member of the company's executive committee, with a fresh generational imprint on its future direction. I am confident that Thomas will be the right leader to guide the company through its next phase with a strong focus on profitable growth."

Embracer acquired Asmodee for €2.75 billion in December 2021.

Earlier this year, Embracer announced it would be splitting into three separate companies, with Asmodee planned to become its own entity in the next 12 months.

A board of directors for Swedish parent group Asmodee Group AB has also been formed, with Wingefors as chair of the board and Kicki Wallje-Lund (Embracer's chair of the board) as deputy chair. The board also consists of:

Stéphane Carville (former Asmodee CEO)

Marc Nunes (Asmodee founder and former COO)

Jacob Jonmyren (Embracer board member)

Linda Höljö (COO and CFO of Pophouse Entertainment Group)

The headquarters of Asmodee Group AB will be in Karlstad, Sweden. The operational headquarters of Asmodee will remain in Paris, France.