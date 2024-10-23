Ubisoft disbands Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team

Ubisoft has disbanded the team behind Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

As reported by BBC News, the developer confirmed that "most of the team members who worked on [the game] have shifted to other projects that will benefit from their expertise."

It further clarified that no layoffs had occurred due to the decision.

Senior producer Abdelhak Elguess added that players can expect "more Prince of Persia experiences in the future," including a remake of 2003's The Sands of Time.

According to French media outlet Origami (via IGN), the decision was reportedly made because The Lost Crown did not reach financial expectations.

Last month, Ubisoft revised its financial targets for the year after initial sales of Star Wars Outlaws "proved softer than expected." As a result, it delayed the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows to February 2025.

"Our second quarter performance fell short of our expectations, prompting us to address this swiftly and firmly, with an even greater focus on a player-centric, gameplay-first approach, and an unwavering commitment to the long-term value of our brands," said Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot.