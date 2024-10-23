SAG-AFTRA says "more than 120 games from 49 companies" have signed agreements

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has confirmed that as it prepares to resume negotiations with video game developers, "more than 120 games from 49 companies" have signed the union's tiered-budget or interim agreements.

SAG-AFTRA says the central issue of contention has been "the union’s demand for proper consent, compensation and transparency around the use of AI, for all members who work the contract."

With 49 companies signing up to the terms, SAG-AFTRA said that as these new contracts "contain the same common-sense, foundational AI protections that SAG-AFTRA members are asking for in the Interactive Media Agreement," this "demonstrat[es] that the provisions are fair and achievable, and provid[e] employment opportunities to members during the work stoppage."

“Humane protections for actors against AI exploitation are not an unreasonable ask - and the success of these contracts shows that most companies agree," said Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee chair, Sarah Elmaleh.

"They are happy to embrace fundamental, ethical guidelines around this tool - alongside equitable accommodation of it - in order to collaborate with professional talent. And talent are likewise eager and delighted to partner with companies that respect them."

“We’ve had over 120 contracts signed and there’s no sign of things slowing down,” added SAG-AFTRA national executive director & chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

“As we return to negotiations tomorrow, I hope we are able to reach an agreement on our Interactive Media Agreement, but if not, we will keep on working with the companies that are prepared to agree to fair, ethical, and responsible contract terms, including for the use of artificial intelligence.”

Last week, after three months of strikes and industrial action, SAG-AFTRA agreed to resume negotiations. In a statement, the organisation said it would meet with the convenience bargaining group that included representatives from Activision, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, EA, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Llama Productions, Take 2, and WB Games.

SAG-AFTRA voted to strike at the end of July after it failed to reach an agreement with the convenience bargaining group over rights and protection concerns raised by the industry's exploration of AI technologies.

Performers union SAG-AFTRA has secured agreements with the developers behind 80 upcoming games as it staged strike action over better conditions for actors, including protection against the use of AI.