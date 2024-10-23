Bungie creative team moves to PlayStation

Bungie's Creative Studios team has moved to PlayStation Studios to support its live service games.

Former senior creative director of Bungie Creative Bridget O'Neill shared the news on LinkedIn, writing that the team will "build the foundation for a creative team" within PlayStation.

O'Neill also announced she would be taking on the role of senior director of creative at PlayStation Studios.

"This opportunity to share our experience working on Bungie titles with other studios that are building live service games is so exciting," she wrote.

"Live service is hard and comes with a unique set of challenges, so with PlayStation and Bungie working together we will be able to give a huge jumpstart on development for new games as they enter the competitive market."

In July, Bungie laid off 220 developers, which amounted to 17% of its overall headcount.

An additional 155 roles joined Sony Interactive Entertainment, with 75 people moving to form a new studio within PlayStation to work on one of Bungie's incubation projects.

Sony acquired Bungie in 2022 for $3.6 billion, becoming an independent subsidiary of the firm.