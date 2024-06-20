PlayStation skipping Gamescom again

Sony Interactive Entertainment will reportedly not attend this year's Gamescom in Cologne.

The platform holder told German trade outlet Games Wirtschaft, spotted by VGC, that it will not be exhibiting at the annual games trade show.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Sony for confirmation.

2024 would mark the third year running that PlayStation has skipped Gamescom, having opted not to exhibit in 2022 and 2023. The company has not appeared at the show since 2019; Gamescom was either cancelled or a digital-only affair the following two years due to the pandemic.

The platform holder also dropped support for E3 in 2019, although that show never returned as a physical event after that year.

Sony has already announced its 2024 line-up via a digital State of Play presentation, which aired at the end of May.

Its key releases for the second half of the year included new live service multiplayer shooter Concord, PC editions of Until Dawn and God of War Ragnarok, and the first full-length Astro Bot title.

Nintendo has also previously stated it will not be attending Gamescom 2024, although it will be exhibiting at the inaugural Gamescom Latam in São Paulo, Brazil next week.

Update: A PlayStation spokesperson confirmed the platform holder's planned absence to Eurogamer, telling the site: "We currently have no plans to exhibit at Gamescom 2024."