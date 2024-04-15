Nintendo skipping Gamescom

Nintendo will not be showing at this year's Gamescom event, the company confirmed to German news site Games Wirtschaft, as spotted by Video Games Chronicle.

"Gamescom is a central event in Nintendo's event calendar," a Nintendo of Europe representative told Games Wirtschaft.

"This year, however, after careful consideration, we decided against taking part in Cologne. Instead, players can try out the games for Nintendo Switch as part of other Germany-wide events."

That statement is functionally identical to the one Nintendo of Europe released to explain why it was skipping Gamescom in 2022, with the lone exception that in 2022, the company said it would participate in "numerous" other events in Germany, naming a few of them in the process.

One difference between the two absences is that the Nintendo Switch is now two years later in its lifecycle, with a successor system that had been expected this year now reportedly delayed until 2025.

Nintendo's confirmed 2024 lineup of Switch games lacks anything likely to match the anticipation of last year's Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and currently revolves around Endless Ocean: Luminous and remakes of the Gamecube RPG Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and the 3DS sequel Luigi's Mansion 2: Dark Moon.

Nintendo has also announced Metroid Prime 4 for the Switch, although that project was rebooted at least once and the company has not provided an update on it in some years.