Sony skips out on Gamescom

The PlayStation firm has not been on the event's show floor since 2019

Sony will not be making an appearance at this year's Gamescom.

As reported by VGC, per German publication GamesMarkt, the company said it will not be on the show floor.

The publication notes that Sony's last attendance was back in 2019, before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gamescom 2023's opening night on August 22 will be hosted and produced by Geoff Keighley, the Summer Game Fest host.

Although Sony will not be at this year's show, Nintendo announced that it will be at the event; its last attendance was also in 2019.

Gamescom will run from Wednesday, August 23, to Sunday, 27, in Cologne, Germany.

