The PS5 Pro and Ubisoft's woes | Microcast

The latest bumper-sized edition of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is now avilable to download.

This week, we are joined by Ampere Analysis' Piers Harding-Rolls to discuss Sony's unveiling of the PS5 Pro, its potential value as a product, and its sales prospects with that divisive price tag.

Elsewhere on this episode, we discuss Ubisoft's performance over the past few years and some of the biggest challenges the company faces, while in What Do The Numbers Mean? we look at the early performance for some key recent releases, including Astro Bot and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

