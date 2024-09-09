Why Sony shouldn't give up after Concord | Microcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is now available, in which we take a quick dive into the biggest news of the past week.

This time, we continue our discussion of Concord's troubles with Sony pulling the shooter from sale two weeks after launch. While some have seen this stumble as a nail in the coffin for PlayStation's live services strategy, we walk about why it's important for the platform holder to continue pushing forward in this space, and for the rest of the industry to take more risks and step out of comfort zones.

Elsewhere on this episode, we ponder Hiroki Totoki's comments that Sony has not fostered enough original IP, and in What Do The Numbers Mean? we look at the initial signs of a disappointing performance for Star Wars Outlaws.

