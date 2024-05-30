Astro Bot and Concord bookend PlayStation's State of Play showcase

PlayStation showcased its games line-up for the next 12 months during a State of Play video today, highlighting a series of games outside of its big franchises.

The firm had already announced it didn't have a game from one of its major brands for 2024, however, it did end the show with Astro Bot. Developed by Japanese developer Asobi, Astro Bot is a sequel to the highly regarded Astro's Playroom, which is a short platform game that is bundled with every PS5 console. Astro Bot is out on September 6th.

PlayStation began the show with Concord, a new sci-fi multiplayer shooter from Firewalk Studios, which the company acquired in 2021. It's one of several online multiplayer titles that PlayStation is developing, which also includes Bungie's Marathon and Haven Studios' FairGames. Concord is out just a few weeks before Astro Bot on August 23rd.

Elsewhere, there was news that God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC on September 18th, just under two years since its initial PS5 debut. The remaster/remake of Sony's BAFTA-winning PS4 horror game Until Dawn is due out towards the end of the year, too. And it's potentially going head-to-head with the remake of Konami classic Silent Hill 2, which is arriving on October 8th.

Beyond that, there were trailers for Monster Hunter Wilds (due 2025), Path of Exile 2 (2024), Dynasty Warriors Origins (2024) and Marvel's Rivals (TBC).

There was also a couple of titles for PlayStation VR2, namely Alien Rogue Incursion and Skydance's Behemoth, which are both out this year. And there was some new IP, too, in the form of dark fantasy RPG Ballad Of Antara (2025), anime dress-up game Infinity Nikki ('test' in 2024), and Dark Souls-style action game Where Winds Meet (TBC).

It was certainly a quieter showcase for PlayStation, but it does kick-off a month of announcements. Over the next two weeks we will see game reveals during Summer Games Fest, the Xbox Games Showcase and Ubisoft Forward, plus the PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, Wholesome Direct, Devolver Direct, Guerrilla Collectiveand more. Meanwhile, Nintendo has confirmed it will also have a Nintendo Direct for June, although it will not feature its next games console.