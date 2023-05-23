NetEase opens new studio in Canada, Bad Brain Game Studios

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

NetEase has formed yet another new development house in the West, naming it Bad Brain Game Studios.

The company will be based out of offices in Toronto and Montreal, although will also support hybrid working for its team.

Bad Brain is working on an "ambitious new franchise," starting with a story-driven open-world action-adventure game. The title will be inspired by cult 1980s films, and built in Unreal Engine 5.

The team will be led by Sean Crooks, formerly lead producer at Ubisoft Toronto, with credits on Driver: San Francisco and the Watch Dogs series.

Other members of the team have worked on both these titles, as well as Far Cry 2, Just Dance, Army of Two and various Splinter Cell titles.

Bad Brain Game Studios is NetEase's second developer in Canada, following the acquisition of SkyBox Labs back in January.

It is also one of a string of new internal studios NetEase have formed in the West, with previous openings including Anchor Point Studios, Spliced, Jar of Sparks, and Jackalope Games (rebranded last week to Jackalyptic Games).