Blizzard renews agreement with NetEase

Blizzard Entertainment has renewed its publishing agreement with NetEase, which is set to begin this summer.

Microsoft has also entered an agreement with the games firm to bring NetEase titles to Xbox consoles and other platforms.

Blizzard and NetEase had previously been in a partnership for 14 years, which came to an end in 2022 as both companies failed to negotiate renewal of their agreement.

During that time, NetEase handled the publishing rights of Blizzard titles such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and Starcraft.

"We are thrilled to reestablish our partnership with NetEase and to work together, with deep appreciation for the collaboration between our teams, to deliver legendary gaming experiences to players in China," said president of Blizzard Entertainment Johanna Faries.

"We are immensely grateful for the passion the Chinese community has shown for Blizzard games throughout the years, and we are focused on bringing our universes back to players with excellence and dedication."

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer added: "Blizzard and NetEase have done incredible work to renew our commitment to players – Blizzard's universes have been part of players' lives in the region for many years.

"Returning Blizzard's legendary games to players in China while exploring ways to bring more new titles to Xbox demonstrates our commitment to bringing more games to more players around the world."