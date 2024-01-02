Frogwares is now publisher of The Sinking City

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Frogwares has announced that it is the sole publisher of The Sinking City.

The developer of the 2019 eldritch horror will be publishing the title on all platforms.

Frogwares statement on social media said, "We're happy to finally put this whole thing behind us, and we look forward to sharing more news about the future of the franchise very soon."

Additionally, it said that old saves will not be compatible with the latest version of The Sinking City on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Players will have the option to play through their current version of the game before February 28.

The news comes years after the eldritch horror maker's dispute with publisher Nacon began. In 2020, the studio pulled The Sinking City from all stores, accusing Nacon of missing payments, holding back €1 million in royalties, and claiming IP rights to the game -- something the studio insisted had always belonged to it.

Back in March 2021, Frogwares issued a DMCA takedown to pull the fantasy horror from Steam, days after it asked users not to purchase it, claiming the version for sale was not developed by the studio.

It then alleged that Nacon pirated The Sinking City from another digital store in order to sell it on Steam.

Nacon released a now-deleted statement that said the allegations were unjust and that it was "contractually the sole exclusive distributor of The Sinking City game on Steam."