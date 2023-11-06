Eiji Aonuma named Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

France's Minster of Culture has bestowed Eiji Aonuma, producer of The Legend of Zelda series, the title Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.

As reported by News in France, Aonuma was recognized for his involvement in developing the adventure franchise.

He joined series in the late 1990s and became its producer from 2007 onwards. Aonuma was co-director of 1998's Ocarina of Time and 2000's Majora's Mask. He was also the director of 2002's Wind Waker.

As per Nintendo France, the newest title, Tears of the Kingdom, released this May, has sold more than one million units in France.

Aonuma joins the likes of Shigeru Miyamoto, Michel Ancel, and Peter Molyneux, who have also received the title Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.