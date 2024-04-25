Garry's Mod removing all Nintendo content after takedown notice

Facepunch Studios has received takedown notices from Nintendo and is currently in the process of removing all Garry's Mod content related to IP owned by the platform holder.

The developer posted an update on Steam altering its community to the takedown notice, adding that all Nintendo-related workshop items will be removed.

Garry's Mod, first released in 2006, is a sandbox title that allows users to create their own in-game items, or use assets from Valve's titles such as Half-Life, and experiment with them.

Facepunch noted that it has nearly 20 years worth of uploads to look through and remove where necessary, asking users to delete their own Nintendo-related creations and refrain from uploading them again in order to speed up this process.

"This is Nintendo's content and what they allow and don't allow is up to them," the developer wrote. "They don't want you playing with that stuff in Garry's Mod - that's their decision, we have to respect that and take down as much as we can."